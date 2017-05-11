You'll Fall in Love with Ferragamo's Newest Rainbow Handbags

Courtesy
Kim Duong
May 11, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Calling all fashion extroverts, here’s the handbag collection you’ve been waiting for. Sara Battaglia has teamed up with Salvatore Ferragamo for yet another round of supersaturated leather handbags. While last year’s collaboration saw skewed Technicolor stripes, this year’s capsule promises two classic Ferragamo motifs: zigzags and the House’s signature ‘Gancio’ lock. Oh, and let’s not forget: rainbow hues galore.

The collection includes a range of carryall totes, studded bucket bags, and mini heavy metal cross-body bags—prices ranging from $1,450 to $2,100. Scroll through and shop the Sara Battaglia x Salvatore Ferragamo collection either below or on ferragamo.com.

1 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

ZIGZAG CAPSULE TOTES

Shop the bags: Black and white, $1,690; ferragamo.com. Rainbow, $1,690; ferragamo.com.

2 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

TOP HANDLE BAG

$2,100 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

MINI FLAP BAG AND TOP HANDLE BAG

Shop the bags: mini flap bag, $1,590; ferragamo.com. Top handle bag, $2,100; ferragamo.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

zigzag flap bag

$1,450 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

ZIGZAG BUCKET BAG

$1,150 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

STUDDED BUCKET BAG

$1,690 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

RAINBOW MINI FLAP BAG

$1,590 SHOP NOW

