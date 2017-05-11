You'll Fall in Love with Ferragamo's Newest Rainbow Handbags

Calling all fashion extroverts, here’s the handbag collection you’ve been waiting for. Sara Battaglia has teamed up with Salvatore Ferragamo for yet another round of supersaturated leather handbags. While last year’s collaboration saw skewed Technicolor stripes, this year’s capsule promises two classic Ferragamo motifs: zigzags and the House’s signature ‘Gancio’ lock. Oh, and let’s not forget: rainbow hues galore.

The collection includes a range of carryall totes, studded bucket bags, and mini heavy metal cross-body bags—prices ranging from $1,450 to $2,100. Scroll through and shop the Sara Battaglia x Salvatore Ferragamo collection either below or on ferragamo.com.