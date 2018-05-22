8 Celebrities Were Already Spotted Wearing This Bag That Launched Last Week

Photopix/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
May 22, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Just last week, Salvatore Ferragamo launched the new Ferragamo Studio Bag. It's a chic design by Creative Director Paul Andrew. And it looks like this will be the most coveted bag of the summer. All of our favorite celebs are already jet setting around the world with the wear-everywhere bag. And we don't blame them for instantly falling in love with the Ferragamo Studio Bag ($2,400; nordstrom.com, bloomingdales.com, and saks.com).

The versatile bag, which can be worn as a crossbody or a satchel, comes in four distinct colors: lipstick red, navy, black, and desert. Plus there is a limited-edition silver and colorblock design, but only 95 pieces of each of the special colors were produced globally—in honor of the 95th year since the opening of the brand's Hollywood studio.

"The Studio bag symbolizes a desire for timeless iconicism–a merit the Ferragamo house is internationally known for and one I remember well from my youth in Serbia," says Kras, New York-based illustrator, photographer, designer, and muse. "Fashion becomes as much a work of art as a painted canvas—referencing not only shape and color but the spirit of creativity that one's studio so personally addresses," says Kras.

Scroll down to see how some celebrities are already rocking the Ferragamo Studio Bag below.

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Shailene Woodley

2 of 8 John Sciulli/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

3 of 8 Courtesy

Danai Gurira

4 of 8 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Jane Fonda

5 of 8 Courtesy

Virginia Gardner

6 of 8 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Damaris Lewis

7 of 8 Courtesy

Hikari Mori

8 of 8 Photopix/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

