The Hottest Bag on the Planet Is Confusingly on Sale Right Now

The A-list Bottega army is leading the charge. In fact, it's easier to name celebrities who haven't been spotted with multiple colors and sizes of the brand's iconic handbags on their arms, but a few especially adamant fans are worth shouting out nonetheless: Hailey Bieber wears hers at least once a week, Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna make headlines when they wear theirs, and every Kardashian-Jenner has a museum-worthy collection of their own.