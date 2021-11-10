The Hottest Bag on the Planet Is Confusingly on Sale Right Now
It doesn't make any sense. Why would the world's hottest handbag, the one every celebrity, fashion editor, and influencer either owns or wishes they owned, the one that's topped lists of the most in-demand items from the most in-demand brands… be on sale?
Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato bags are this generation's Birkins — and we don't mean it as a metaphor. The iconic Hermes top-handle bag is said to be a better investment than gold, and now shoppers are pegging pricey Bottega bags as future cash cows.
The A-list Bottega army is leading the charge. In fact, it's easier to name celebrities who haven't been spotted with multiple colors and sizes of the brand's iconic handbags on their arms, but a few especially adamant fans are worth shouting out nonetheless: Hailey Bieber wears hers at least once a week, Chrissy Teigen, Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna make headlines when they wear theirs, and every Kardashian-Jenner has a museum-worthy collection of their own.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Wallet Clutch
Shop now: $900 (Originally $1,590); saksoff5th.com
Bottega Veneta's most identifiable signature is its use of woven leather, a style called Intrecciato. The design house has toyed with scale on its classic style of small strips of over-laid leather to create iconic bags like the Casette, and bent the textile into new shapes as with its Double Knot and Jodie bags.
Today, a handful of the original Intrecciato styles are marked down by as much as 43 percent at Saks Off 5th — for reasons that are simply beyond us. Wallets, belt bags, document cases, bag straps, and even shoulder bags are all cheaper by at least a third, and we sincerely can't figure out why.
Of course, a discount this generous (they're practically paying us to shop), won't last long. It's only time before Bottega hunters track down this sale and buy out the remaining stock.So if you want to get in on one of the most revered bags of our time at a never-before-seen price, you have to act fast. Shop our favorite on-sale Bottega Veneta bags from Saks Off 5th below.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Continental Wallet
Shop now: $550 (Originally $785); saksoff5th.com
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $2,270 (Originally $3,240); saksoff5th.com
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag
Shop now: $2,270 (Originally $3,240); saksoff5th.com
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Convertible Clutch
Shop now: $1,630 (Originally $2,350); saksoff5th.com