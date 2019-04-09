This Saint Laurent Bag Is $300 Off for the Next 20 Hours

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

To call a Saint Laurent bag a status symbol is almost under-selling it. The legendary brand’s iconic totes hold real estate on the shelves and elbow crooks of some of the era’s biggest stars, from Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian to January Jones, Jessica Alba, and Salma Hayek.

More so than even a quilted Chanel shoulder bag or monogram Louis Vuitton bag, the Saint Laurent bag carries the authority of a house that has undergone drastic transformations (from Yves himself all the way to present day Anthony Vaccarello), and maintained its cache.

Naturally, Saint Laurent doesn’t just “go on sale” at the end of a season or as a result of overstocked inventory — its demand is constantly high. But today, we’ve found the Saint Laurent tote of our dreams on sale (seriously) for $300 off at a hidden sale on Rue La La.

Usually priced at nearly $1,000, this work-perfect leather bag is marked down to $700. This upright carryall was made in Italy, and features 9.5-inch straps perfect for over-the-shoulder wear and an inner pouch bearing the Saint Laurent logo.

But here’s the catch: Nothing good lasts forever, and this sale is only live today for 20 more hours. It’s set to expire tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. Already, supply is running low on a handful of colors options — you can choose from Navy, Brown, Taupe, Black, Beige, and White — so who knows if inventory will even last that long.

This major deal is hidden on flash sale site Rue La La, but all you need to gain access is an email address. Shop the best deal you’re bound to find on a Saint Laurent tote for just $700 at RueLaLa.com before it sells out completely.

To buy: $700 (Originally $995); ruelala.com