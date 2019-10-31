This Crossbody Bag Jumped 2,800% in Popularity in One Week — and It's Selling Out Everywhere

Image zoom Instagram/RebeccaMinkoff

The quest for the perfect everyday bag can go on for a lifetime and, no matter how much we love adding new purses to our collections, continuously seeking the one that meets all of our needs can get exhausting.

Take a load off, because we may have just found just the piece to end your hunt — and tons of shoppers seem to think so, too. According to Google Shopping Insights, the Rebecca Minkoff Lulu Crossbody jumped 2,761 percent in searches over a period of just one week.

It’s difficult to pinpoint what exactly catalyzed the sudden interest, but one thing we can say is that Rebecca Minkoff is no stranger to super-fans, especially of its handbags. With a long list of celebrity cosigns from Taylor Swift, Olivia Palermo, and Jessica Alba, the brand has a knack for drumming up hype around its luxe purses.

The sudden spike in interest around the Lulu crossbody may have caused a shortage, because it’s currently out of stock almost everywhere. Don’t stress, though: Not only have we found the bag in stock in four different shades, but we’ve actually found it on sale, too.

The Lulu typically retails for $248, but today you can get the Twilight version for as low as $128 on Zappos.com. The Blackberry and Rust styles are marked down to $138 on LastCall.com, but only while a flash sale is live for the next 19 hours (at the time of writing).

What’s more, supply is running low. Zappos currently has only a handful of Lulus left in stock, and Last Call is likely to sell out soon, too. If you want to secure the bag that’s spiking hugely on Google right now, you’ll have to act fast.

