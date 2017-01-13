7 Designer Bags (at 50% Off!) That We Want to Carry in 2017

Rebecca Minkoff/Facebook
Anna Hecht
Jan 13, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

New year, new bag! Right now, Rebecca Minkoff is hosting a secret sale—and we're here to let you in on ALL the details. Today through Jan. 15, when you shop the sale selection, you'll get an additional 50 percent off select markdowns with code "RMSALE50."

At the top of our list are these super chic handbags. With styles and colors of every kind, this sale offers a fabulously discounted option for every single shopper. Keep scrolling to browse the bags we're investing in for 2017.

Prices below reflect the discount after the additional 50 percent off has been applied.

1 of 7 courtesy

MEDIUM M.A.B. TOTE

available at rebeccaminkoff.com $99 (originally $265) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

FELT STRIPED REGAN SATCHEL TOTE

available at rebeccaminkoff.com $109 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

MICRO PERRY SATCHEL

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminnkoff.com $99 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 courtesy

JANE SADDLE CROSSBODY

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $109 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 courtesy

4 ZIP MOTO CAMERA BAG

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $66 (originally $195) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

LAURIE SATCHEL

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $99 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 courtesy

CLARK HOBO

Rebecca Minkoff available at rebeccaminkoff.com $99 (originally $295) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!