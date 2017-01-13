7 Designer Bags (at 50% Off!) That We Want to Carry in 2017

New year, new bag! Right now, Rebecca Minkoff is hosting a secret sale—and we're here to let you in on ALL the details. Today through Jan. 15, when you shop the sale selection, you'll get an additional 50 percent off select markdowns with code "RMSALE50."

At the top of our list are these super chic handbags. With styles and colors of every kind, this sale offers a fabulously discounted option for every single shopper. Keep scrolling to browse the bags we're investing in for 2017.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Prices below reflect the discount after the additional 50 percent off has been applied.