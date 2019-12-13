The Designer Handbag Everyone Carried in the Early 2000s Is Back and on Super Sale

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

I would like to thank this decade for giving us some really wild trends, from teeny-tiny sunglasses to thick-ass headbands. But not every popular accessory was so impractical. The resurgence of Prada nylon bags might have been the most functional accessory trend of the decade.

Unlike other popular bags (ahem, Jacquemus Le Chiquito), most of Prada's nylon styles are big enough to hold all of the essentials, come in a neutral palette that matches every outfit, and are lightweight and durable enough to pull double-duty as a fancy diaper bag. The trend is so big that earlier this month, Prada re-released the early-2000s nylon mini bags.

Of course, the dreamy bags aren't cheap. But Gilt's latest sale has a collection of Prada bags for (more) reasonable prices. You can grab the burgundy version of the nylon belt bag for $650 and the black style for $660, which is very similar to the one you might have seen Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid carrying.

