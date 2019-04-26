Summer's 'It' Bag Has Quietly Been Around for 50 Years

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

The Paco Rabanne 1969 bag isn't your typical leather handbag. It's a fashion-forward work of art that sort of looks like a fish scale-covered tote. Brigitte Bardot carried the iconic purse in the '60s as her everyday bag (casual, right?). And just last week, Emily Ratajkowski tossed it over her shoulders while out and about in Los Angeles.

The brand's updated version is a bit more practical then the original, which was created using the same concepts incorporated on the chainmail aprons of French butchers. Instead of the heavy steel material that was used originally, the modern update is made with a lightweight aluminum. It's available in silver and pale gold, and comes in the original and mini size. Of course, a head-turning bag like this isn't cheap. You can grab the smaller version for $750 and there are larger options going for nearly $1,900.

As expected, the process to create such a unique bag is pretty epic. The Paco Rabanne team documented it in a detailed video, and it's really mind-blowing. You can check out the entire clip below and don't forget to head to Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, or Bergdorf Goodman to get your hands on the iconic piece.