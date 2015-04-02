whitelogo
whitelogo
Oversized Clutches
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Accessories
Bags
Oversized Clutches
InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 11:28 am
Mary-Kate Olsen with a Miu Miu bag
Bill Davila/Startraks
Eva Mendes
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Victoria Beckham and her Jimmy Choo bag
Splash
Ginnifer Goodwin with a Marc Jacobs bag
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Bill Davila/Startraks
Mary-Kate Olsen with a Miu Miu bag
Advertisement
2 of 4
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Eva Mendes
3 of 4
Splash
Victoria Beckham and her Jimmy Choo bag
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ginnifer Goodwin with a Marc Jacobs bag
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!