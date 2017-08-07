We're Calling It: Olivia Palermo's Latest Handbag Collab Will Be a Must-Have This Fall

Our favorite style star, Olivia Palermo, is at it again, keeping us up on the latest trends and cool-girl essentials. A few weeks ago, she put some of the most stylish cell phone cases on our radar. Now, the 31-year-old fashionista is teaming up with British accessories brand Meli Melo to help us up our handbag game just in time for this fall. Together, the stylish duo is introducing us to the next it bag: the Severine.

The Severine is pretty much that structured bucket bag that you've been dreaming about. Only instead of drawstring closures, it has gold zippers, so you won't have to worry about all of your goodies falling out. The Severine also has tassels decorated with gold rings and curvy bars, which play up the jewelry-inspired trend we've been seeing a lot lately.

Palermo's limited-edition colors include Bianca White and Carinal Burgundy. But the Severine also comes in Liquorice Black, Poppy Red, and Primrose Pink. Oh, and you'll have to open the bag to see the prettiest detail: a floral silk lining adorning the interior.

Get a closer look at the bags below and be sure to head to Meli Melo for more.