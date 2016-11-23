Why Everyone's Talking About This New Minimalist Handbag Line

You count on your bag to hold all your essentials (and even then that's subject for debate—see: the teeniest purses ever that debuted on the Valentino spring 2017 runway), to complement your outfit, to induce envy in others (sorry, I ain't sorry), and to exist, overall, as a pretty thing in your life. But a bag can be so, so much more. And that's what co-founders Coral Chung and Wendy Wen set out to achieve with the launch their dream luxury handbag line Senreve (French for "sense" and "dream") with Italian-made pieces that marry elegant design and quality with innovative construction.

What that means: A bag that works for you, and not the other way around. After spending a year surveying hundreds of women, they launched with seven core styles that address issues of the modern-day women that no other handbag has achieved. The heroes? The Maestra Bag, a four-in-one handbag that can be carried as a satchel, a tote, a cross-body, and a backpack, and it comes complete with seven interior pockets, one of them large enough to hold your 13-inch laptop. The Doctor Bag is pretty much the chicest duffel ever, a roomy holdall that can take you from the gym to work to drinks (and it also boasts seven pockets, one to hold an iPad). And finally, the Crossbody, a minimal, hands-free alternative with a removable pouch (um genius?) with detachable straps if you want to convert it into a clutch.

As of now, only the Maestra Bag and The Doctor Bag are available, but the rest of the designs are slated to roll out in early December. Scroll through to check them out and shop the hardest-working bags you'll ever meet.

RELATED: The 5 Biggest Handbag Trends of Fall

Courtesy

Senreve Doctor Bag, $895; senreve.com

Courtesy

Senreve Crossbody; $495; senreve.com

Courtesy

Senreve Maestra Bag, $895; senreve.com