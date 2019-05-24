We’re Actually Shocked by How Many Designer Bags Are Less Than $200 at Net-a-Porter’s Sale

Image zoom Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by shopping opportunities when faced with a barrage of Memorial Day sales all at once, but we recommend dealing with the overload by focusing on the one item or category you really want to win at. For us, that’s pretty much always handbags.

Today, and all weekend, the best place to shop for cult-loved contemporary and designer bags is at Net-a-Porter’s unbelievable Memorial Day sale, where styles are up to 50 percent off. If that wasn’t impressive enough, plenty of options are actually under $200 — a steal considering we’re usually happy to shell out several times that for the right piece.

Hero bags from lines like Cult Gaia, Staud, Loeffler Randall, Ulla Johnson, Pop & Suki, Trademark, and more are marked down under $200 and even $100. This amazing sale is happening now through May 27, and we wouldn’t be surprised if some of these iconic bags sold out even sooner.

Shop our top contemporary and designer bag picks from Net-a-Porter’s Memorial Day sale below, and see the entire selection here.

Simon Miller

To buy: $173 (Originally $345); net-a-porter.com

Loeffler Randall

To buy: $117 (Originally $195); net-a-porter.com

Staud

To buy: $185 (Originally $370); net-a-porter.com

Pop & Suki

To buy: $153 (Originally $305); net-a-porter.com

Danse Lente

To buy: $203 (Originally $405); net-a-porter.com

Catzorange

To buy: $95 (Originally $190); net-a-porter.com

By Far

To buy: $183 (Originally $365); net-a-porter.com

Trademark

To buy: $165 (Originally $330); net-a-porter.com

Cult Gaia

To buy: $80 (Originally $160); net-a-porter.com