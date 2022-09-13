Natalia Dyer Says She Loves This Tiny "Go-With-Anything" Bag, Which Surprisingly Fits a Lot of Stuff

If you've watched Stranger Things, you may have grown used to seeing Natalia Dyer wear colorful '80s clothing, but in real life, the actress says her style preference is usually opposite — except when it comes to accessories.

"In my normal life, I do tend to gravitate toward neutrals, so it's nice to have a pop of color," she tells InStyle at Longchamp's New York Fashion Week event, referring to the brand's bright orange Box-Trot bag, which she paired with a black and white outfit. Although the purse is fiery and statement-making at first glance, Dyer swears it's surprisingly versatile. "It's funny — I feel like red is such a neutral. An orangey red is bright, but it does go with anything."

Getty Images

That's especially good news for the star, who says she wears the same purse every day for long periods of time.

"These are go-with-anything bags, which for me, is important," she tells us. "I tend to have one bag, and I feel like this is definitely a one bag kind of bag. And it fits things, which you can't say about every bag. Even the mini-sized one fits all of my things, which, for most events that I go to, I can't say the same."