14 Iconic Bags Worth The Investment

Much like a coveted pair of heels or a statement-making necklace, an iconic handbag is never just an afterthought-accessory. If you ask me, carrying around a classic Chanel or an undeniably exquisite Hermés is the equivalent to winning Miss America and the lottery on the same day. Seriously. Handbag. Lottery.

The attention to craftsmanship and quality make these pieces worth the investment. Plus, that thing cost per wear? These bags last decades and can be worn everyday, making them solid investments. And speaking of investments ... some of our favorite iconic handbags (ahem, hello Birkin!) have gone up in price dramatically over the years, making them, well, an actual investment.

We've gathered more than a dozen of iconic handbags into one place. Scroll through, save up, and click to buy. 

1 of 14 Courtesy

Monogram Speedy 30 Bag

It's the first handbag that Louis Vuitton ever created back in 1930. And just the other day Beyoncé uploaded an Instagram carrying the timeless purse. If it's good enough for Bey ...

2 of 14 Courtesy

Falabella Tiny Metallic Faux Suede Tote

Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna ... all of your favorite celebs are obsessed with this tote. We love it because it comes in so many different sizes, colorways, and materials.

3 of 14 Courtesy

Drew small textured-leather shoulder bag

The Drew bag might be one of the newer purses on the list, but its timeless design has solidified its position as a modern icon for Boho-chic women everywhere. 

4 of 14 Courtesy

Sac De Jour Nano leather tote

Hedi Slimane introduced us to this modern classic in 2015. And it will always, always be in style.

5 of 14 Courtesy

Saffiano Lux Small Double-Zip Tote Bag

"It's not just a bag. It's Prada!"

6 of 14 Courtesy

Large Dionysus Top Handle Leather Shoulder Bag

You can't go wrong with any Gucci bag that includes the iconic bamboo handle.

7 of 14 Courtesy

Vintage Green Clemence Birkin 35

Actress Jane Birkin inspired the creation of this iconic bag back in 1984, and the most affluent women from around the world have been investing in it ever since.

8 of 14 Courtesy

'Large Le Pliage' Tote

Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes are just a few of the celebrity fans of this weatherproof, classic tote.

9 of 14 Courtesy

2.55 Classic Flap Bag

I mean, do we really need to explain?

10 of 14 Courtesy

DARK BAROLO INTRECCIATO NAPPA LARGE VENETA BAG

Bottega Veneta owns the trademark on its classic basket weave technique. The Intrecciato Nappa bag is the crown jewel of hobo bags.

11 of 14 Courtesy

Lady Dior Bag

Birthed in the mid '90s and a staple for Princess Diana, this chic bag is the epitome of timeless elegance. Today, you can find the Lady Dior Bag in so many sizes, colors, and prints. 

12 of 14 Courtesy

Messenger Crossbody

The messenger is one of the most iconic crossbody bags, and Coach's design combines both quality and timeless style at an affordable price.

13 of 14 Courtesy

Classic City textured-leather tote

The signature hardware and XL tassel is what made the Balenciaga Moto bag a stand out in the early aughts. 

14 of 14 Courtesy

Small Rockstud Flap Shoulder Bag

Fashionistas will never get tired of the Rockstud pieces from Valentino. Find it on a sneaker, a sweatshirt ... and of course, a handbag.

