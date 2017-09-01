Mini Crossbody Bags That Won't Hold You Back This Weekend

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Sep 01, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

When you're on the go, there's nothing worse than a heavy purse weighing you down. But you can keep your hands free (and nix the shoulder pain) with a tiny, little crossbody bag. The miniature purses are perfect for everything, from running errands to sightseeing. Just throw one across your chest, and you're good to go.

I know, it might be a little tough for you to downsize, but there's no need to bring your entire makeup bag with you. Trust me. You'll be fine with one lipstick, your cell phone, and your keys. 

VIDEO: 10 Teeny, Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

 

Check out some of our favorite mini crossbody bags below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Kirby Mini Studded Suede Bucket Crossbody

The Fix $59 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Remy Trophy Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

Topshop $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Super Mini Dionysus Velvet Shoulder Bag

Gucci $790 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Mercer Leather Crossbody Bag

Michael Michael Kors $228 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Metal Ring Crossbody Bag

BP $39 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

iPhone 7 leather crossbody walle

Kate Spade $100 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Mini Georgia Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Tory Burch $298 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

D Tiny Box croc-effect leather shoulder bag

Little Liffner $375 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Medium Hana Leather Satchel

See by Chloe $475 SHOP NOW

