Secret's Out: The Chic Website Fashion Girls Are Copping Handbags From

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jan 04, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Ever wondered where the most stylish of the stylish go to find unique handbags that are Instgram-worthy? Michael Nelson is the answer. The designer, who travels between Nairobi and New York, is known for creating chic handbags with exotic safari influences. You may have spotted his chic creations on the shelves at Nordstrom in the past. But now, you can shop Michael Nelson's must-have bags from his newly re-launched website.

On the roster you'll find durable nylon bags tricked out with leather trims, Italian gold accents, luxe beading, and show-stopping fringe. But that's only if you're lucky. Fashion girls are obsessing over the Michael Nelson bags, so things are already starting to sell out. Head to the website and see for yourself.

VIDEO: 10 Teeny-Tiny Purses to Help You Downsize

 

1 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

PINK SATIN OSTRICH SHELL BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

PINK NYLON WHITE FRINGE BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

OBALT WEDDING BEADS BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

ELLOW MAASAI STRIPE BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

COCONUT AND OSTRICH SHELL BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

BLACK AND WHITE DIAMOND BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Dylan Cross/Dragonfly Image Partners

GREEN NYLON SWAROVSKI BARATA BAG

$495 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!