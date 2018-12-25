Meghan Markle Loves This Timeless $175 Handbag

I can't be the only one who hesitates when buying an investment bag. If I'm going to drop a ton of money on something, I don't want to end up bored of it or embarrassed to carry it a few seasons from now. To ensure that I only buy pieces I'll truly use and love, I try to stick to this shopping trick: Find a celebrity whose style is undeniably timeless, and take clues from her.

At InStyle, we like to look to the Royals for classic fashion inspiration. Princess Diana, for example, wore some of 2018's biggest trends more than twenty years ago. And today, Meghan Markle's consistently introducing us to elegant staples that won't go out of style, especially when it comes to her impeccable handbag collection. The Duchess of Sussex owns several dreamy bags, but there are five standouts that you certainly won't regret investing in (and one of them is only $175).

VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s J. Crew Bag Is On Sale for Under $100 Right Now