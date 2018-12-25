Meghan Markle Loves This Timeless $175 Handbag
I can't be the only one who hesitates when buying an investment bag. If I'm going to drop a ton of money on something, I don't want to end up bored of it or embarrassed to carry it a few seasons from now. To ensure that I only buy pieces I'll truly use and love, I try to stick to this shopping trick: Find a celebrity whose style is undeniably timeless, and take clues from her.
At InStyle, we like to look to the Royals for classic fashion inspiration. Princess Diana, for example, wore some of 2018's biggest trends more than twenty years ago. And today, Meghan Markle's consistently introducing us to elegant staples that won't go out of style, especially when it comes to her impeccable handbag collection. The Duchess of Sussex owns several dreamy bags, but there are five standouts that you certainly won't regret investing in (and one of them is only $175).
Everlane The Day Market Tote
Everyone needs a tote that can hold just about anything. This one's a favorite thanks to its more affordable price.
Chloé Small Pixie Shoulder Bag
The mixed textures, the gold studs, and the unique shape make this bag an instant winner. Plus, you can wear it with or without the strap.
Givenchy GV3 Frame Bag
A little black clutch is always worth it, especially when it's a a high-quality piece like this one from Givenchy.
Roland Mouret Mini Classico Bag
A crossbody bag is perfect for those moments when you need to keep your hands free. And the gold strap on this design makes it perfect for dressier occasions.
Fendi Peekaboo Essential
If you’re ready to splurge on a bag that will last a lifetime, this one from Fendi is both chic and spacious enough to hold your laptop.