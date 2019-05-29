The Trendy Handbag Gabrielle Union, Priyanka Chopra, and Rihanna All Own

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Only a year has passed since Italian-based label Medea officially launched. But its sleek, minimal bags are quickly blowing up. Rihanna already owns two colors — a yellow version and an artsy black one, which she showed off on Instagram. Gabrielle Union wore a brown option while promoting L.A.'s Finest. And Priyanka Chopra has a croc-embossed style that's she's paired with frilly dresses and gowns. The list of celebrity fans of Medea, which was founded by twins Giulia and Camilla Venturini, continues to grow, and we completely understand the hype.

First of all, the popular handbags aren't like anything else on store shelves right now. They have a minimal silhouette, making them versatile enough to wear with casual, work, or formal outfits. There are also two ways to wear the Medea bags. You can hold the short cord handles in your hands or swing the longer straps across your shoulders. The simple design was inspired by an actual shopping bag, making it that much more fun.

Of course, a bag like this will be somewhat of a splurge. Keychain-sized bags start at $150, while totes are $800. Consider it a worthy investment.

Rihanna carries the Medea Suede in yellow.

Priyanka Chopra carries the Medea Prima Short Croc.

Tessa Thompson carries the Medea Prima Short.

