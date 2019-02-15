Natalie Portman Loves This Affordable Bag Brand — And It’s Even Cheaper Thanks to Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

Image zoom Matt & Nat

If you haven’t heard of accessories brand Matt & Nat yet, it’s a good time to put it on your radar. The Montreal-based bag designer has been creeping onto the elbow crooks and Instagram feeds of celebrities including Natalie Portman, Mena Suvari, and Alicia Silverstone, as of late, and it’s starting to feel like it might be the next big name in statement handbags.

This celeb-loved brand is no doubt coming for Mansur Gavriel with its minimal, monochrome leather goods in muted colors. The difference, though, is that Matt & Nat uses vegan leather so convincing and supple, it might just be better than the real thing.

Another difference between the two lust-worthy brands, thankfully, is the price point. While Mansur Gavriel bags typically cost around $500, the equally desirable backpacks and crossbodies by Matt & Nat are a steal, with every product for sale under $200.

Right now, you can get the fast-rising brand’s luxurious vegan pieces for up to 50 percent off, thanks to Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, which just kicked off this morning and will be running through February 24.

Shop our favorite marked-down bags below and check out the entire on-sale collection at Nordstrom.com.

To buy: $80 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com

To buy: $108 (Originally $180); nordstrom.com

To buy: $71 (Originally $95); nordstrom.com

To buy: $83 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

To buy: $69 (Originally $115); nordstrom.com