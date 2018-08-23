The Handbag Celebrities Love Just Became So Much Easier to Buy

For years, everyone in Hollywood's been obsessing over the minimal yet stylish Mansur Gavriel handbags. And when I say everyone that's not an exaggeration. The long-running list of celebrity fans goes back to 2012 and includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Solange, Reese Witherspoon, and Margot Robbie, to name a few.

Those are some big names, right?

Mansur Gavriel has been able to fly under the radar and keep a low profile thanks to their products' limited availability. But all of that's about to change. Now, it's easier than ever to grab one of the brand's popular bucket bags or backpack because they just landed at Nordstrom. And handbags aren't the only Mansur Gavriel goodies available at the international department store. Nordstrom's now carrying a few ready-to-wear pieces, too.

As for those in-demand shoes? Well, we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed.