This Michael Kors Tote Hasn’t Gone Out of Style Since It Was Created, and It’s $118 Right Now

Michael Kors is one of those brands that feels both new and nostalgic at the same time. It's one of the first designer bags I begged my mom to buy me in middle school, and the label is still creating covetable designs to this day. Even celebs like Amal Clooney and Jennifer Lopez can't seem to get enough of the brand's classic bags.

Out of all of the styles Michael Kors offers, there is one that I've seen countless women around the world wearing on repeat: the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Tote. It's easy to see why it's landed so many fans. The bag has a versatile rectangular shape that could work for the office or while traveling, plus two separated compartments that are roomy enough to fit an extra pair of shoes, a small umbrella, a tablet, and a reusable water bottle. The best part: It's $139 at Macy's right now.

Macy's has never ever missed out on an opportunity to give its shoppers an epic sale, so of course, the retailer is going all out for Black Friday. The doorbuster deals start on November 27, and include $30 diamond earrings with any purchase of $50 or more, $8 small kitchen appliances after a $12 mail-in rebate, and $15 MAC lipsticks.

But the deal I'm most excited about is taking place in the handbag department. Macy's is offering more than 40 percent off a ton of designer bags, from brands like Calvin Klein, Dooney & Bourke, and Kate Spade. And yes, that iconic Michael Michael Kors bag is also included.

Shop Now: Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Tote, $139 (originally $278); macys.com.