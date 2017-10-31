14 Luxury Backpacks That Are 100% Worth the Investment

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Kim Duong
Oct 30, 2017

Whether it’s for school, travel, or just to rack up some major street style cred, backpacks are a must-have. And we’re not just talking the basic back-to-school backpack either—actually chic knapsacks exist (no need to fact check us; we’ve got the proof right here). Thanks to Model Squad members Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid strutting around town with mini Chanel and Louis Vuitton ones, we’re now eyeing luxury designer backpacks, too. They may be $$$ but are well worth the investment—let our round-up convince you.

If you’re looking for one to invest in (or just in a splurgy mood—hey, no shame), then look no further than right here. From the classic silhouette, complete with a zipper closure, to more alternative shapes with simple buckle designs, scroll through for 14 luxury backpacks well worth the cash.

1 of 14 Courtesy

LIEBESKIND

A single-strap backpack pretty enough to live in your house as ~decor~.

$498 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

BRANDON BLACKWOOD

An alternative backpack silhouette rendered in classic black leather.

$600 SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

ANYA HINDMARCH

Classic silhouette, playful hue. Get you one that can do both.

$583 (originally $1,295) SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

CHANEL

Nothing quite like vintage Chanel.

$4,200 SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

COACH

A vintage-inspired bag that's sure to only get better with age. Bonus: You can get it monogrammed, no extra charge.

$695 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

GUCCI

Don't be fooled: This Millennial pink bag can still be worn in the fall and winter (try pairing with an all-black ensemble and sporting it as a statement piece).

$1,890 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

GUCCI

A one-and-done accessory that could transform any outfit in an instant.

$1,790 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

FENDI

An extra-cheery yellow bag + heavy metal hardware? We're living for this odd combo that completely words.

9 of 14 Courtesy

BALENCIAGA

Not only does this bag boast a classic backpack silhouette, it also features a hilariously American presidential election-inspired logo. Oh, so much irony, it hurts.

$895 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

JW ANDERSON

JW Anderson is back at it again with the covetable "pierced" bag design—this time in backpack form.

$2,395 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

FENDI

A smooth leather contender for those wanting a bag with a bit of edge.

$1,980 SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

TOD'S

An all-white-everything bag for a clean, minimalist look.

$1,745 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

VERSACE

Style with off-duty denim for major It girl vibes.

$1,995 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

CHLOÉ

A suede and gold metal bag that's simply luxe to the max. Dress down with a flirty frock, or dress up with a tailored pantsuit.

$1,850 SHOP NOW

