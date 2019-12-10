The One Item That Always Makes Lupita Nyong’o’s Outfits Look 10 Times Better

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Sometimes it takes a few red-carpet appearances for celebs to figure out the recipe for a photo-ready outfit, but Lupita Nyong'o nailed things in the style department on day one. Remember her very first Oscars red-carpet moment? That sky blue Prada dress, strategically styled with floral earrings and a dainty headband, was an undeniable ten.

The actress and her go-to stylist, Micaela Erlanger, know the power of great add-ons. In fact, Erlanger literally wrote the book on accessorizing. And lately, Erlanger and Nyong'o have been pulling those picture-worthy looks together with bold statement bags.

Right now, Nyong'o is wearing yellow Brahmin bags on repeat. I know yellow can be an intimidating color, but you don't have to go all Big Bird (no offense, Big Bird) to wear the fun shade. A little bag is all you need to infuse the color into your outfit.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nyong'o's Brahmin collection also includes more neutral styles — like the black bag below.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

The best part about Nyong'o's bags: they don't cost thousands of dollars like most designer bags. Prices start as low as $125, but they have a luxe look thanks to faux animal skin finishes. If you're lucky, you'll catch them on sale at Macy's and Zappos, too.