Louis Vuitton’s Latest ‘It’ Bag Looks Like a Cute UFO

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You can't mention iconic handbags without talking about Louis Vuitton. The French label has created purses with impeccable craftsmanship and unique designs for decades. Now the brand has a new silhouette that's taking over the street-style scene, and — believe it or not — it kind of looks like a UFO.

The trending handbag is called the Toupie ($1,950; louisvuitton.com), and it's Nicolas Ghesquière's (Louis Vuitton's Creative Director) idea of a reimagined minaudiére. With a pointed top and bottom, and an extra-long handle, this is the kind of bag that makes people stare and starts conversations with strangers. It's also a design that so many celebs can't seem to get enough of.

RELATED: 14 Iconic Handbags Worth the Investment

Countless A-listers showed up to Louis Vuitton's Fall 2019 show toting the style, from Laura Harrier to Emma Roberts to Jaden Smith.

Proving its instant popularity, the new spring bag has already sold out on Louis Vuitton's website and you can already find them going for double the price on eBay.

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images