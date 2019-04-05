There Are More Than 400 Louis Vuitton Bags Hiding on This Secret Sale Website

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Have you ever seen Louis Vuitton handbags on sale? Of course you haven't. It just doesn't happen. Such a prestige brand simply doesn't need to offer discounts in order to move merch.

But Gilt is known to make the impossible happen, when it comes to offering up our favorite brands at discounted prices. We've seen Gucci, Fendi, and even Chanel items with price tags we could hardly believe. By now you've put two and two together and figured out that this weekend's deals feature none other than Louis Vuitton accessories. And these are vintage.

Whether you're hoping to get your hands on a vintage LV monogram tote or in the market for a checkered Damier print bag, there are pages of vintage Louis Vuitton treasures on Gilt's website that are previously owned, but in perfect condition for you to snap up. The Louis Vuitton event will officially come to an end at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 8.

Don't forget that you'll have to sign up to gain access to the members-only website. Membership is absolutely free, so it doesn't hurt to sign up even if it's just to browse the kind of hanbags you usually only get to dream about.

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Noe Petite, $900; gilt.com.

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Damier Azur Canvas Cabas MM, $1,950; gilt.com.

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Black Epi Leather Alma BB, $1,400; gilt.com.

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Artsy GM, $2,200; gilt.com.

Shop It: Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Canvas Neverfull MM, $1,125; gilt.com.