Louis Vuitton's Iconic Luggage Just Got a Cool Makeover

Whether you’re a celebrity or not, carrying Louis Vuitton luggage is never a subtle move. The iconic LV monogram will always stand out in a crowd of all-black carry-ons. And now, the brand's grabbing even more attention with its new Horizon soft luggage collection.

The modern update was designed by Marc Newson, who’s also created innovative designs for Hermés, Nike, and Dom Pérignon. It's now available to purchase online and in stores, with prices starting at $2,810 and maxing out at $3,100.

“After starting with hard luggage where the parameters are naturally more defined and rigid, we have embarked upon stage two, which is the soft version,” Newson says in a statement. “I had to identify a suitable technology to give the project validity, I had to have a reason, something really compelling to kick the project off. That was to be the technology, which was not so much a technology, more of a process or a technique, a process that I was aware of through various other projects that I had been doing and essentially it’s knitting.”

At first glance the bags look like duffels, but they’re actually rolling trolleys. Every single aspect was customized by Newson, from the bag’s handles — covered in soft leather — to the shiny zip-pull lock available in silver, champagne, and dark gray. The wheels on the bottom of the rolling luggage were specially designed to be super-silent.

And as far as technology, Louis Vuitton’s $370 Echo luggage-tracking device comes as an extra that can be added to the pockets inside any of the cases.