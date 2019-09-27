This Early-2000s Louis Vuitton Bag Is Making a Huge Comeback — and It’s Only $450 Right Now

Image zoom gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Don't think that you're going to luck out on a Louis Vuitton Black Friday sale. The brand would never. But Gilt, the membership-only shopping website, tends to run frequent-ish sales on vintage Louis Vuitton bags, and the prices are almost too good to be true.

There is, in fact, a major LV sale happening on Gilt right now. If you move quickly, you could get a handbag for as low as $450. Specifically, Gilt has those cool Louis Vuitton pochette bags up for grabs. You might remember the rectangular-shaped bag being quite a hit back in the early-2000s. It's trending once again thanks to stars like Bella Hadid, Madison Beer, and Kendall Jenner, who can't seem to put the bag down.

Shop Now: Louis Vuitton Pochette, $450; gilt.com.

The special shopping event at Gilt also has Louis Vuitton Neverfull totes, Louis Vuitton Keepall duffels, and Louis Vuitton clear bags monogrammed with the iconic LV logo.

The exclusive event comes to an end on Monday, September 31. So now's the time to grab a good deal at this Louis Vuitton bag sale.

