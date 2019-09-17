This Louis Vuitton Handbag Sale Might Break the Internet

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

If you've ever wondered why you never hear about a Louis Vuitton Black Friday sale, that's because it doesn't exist. Louis Vuitton bags rarely EVER go on sale. But my mom (and Justin Bieber) taught me to never say never. We live in a world where dreams do come true. Plus, the InStyle.com team has some pretty good connections and was able to pull some strings for all of you designer handbag fans.

VIDEO: Louis Vuitton’s Charlie’s Angels

Starting on September 16 and ending on September 30, Gilt created an exclusive sale section of vintage Louis Vuitton items just for our readers. At the discount event you'll find dreamy styles like Louis Vuitton Wristlets, Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Neverfulls, and Louis Vuitton Cherry Monogram Canvas Pallas Clutches. The lineup also includes jewelry, scarves, and luggage with the highly-coveted LV monogram.

There's no promo code or minimum purchase necessary to enjoy the discount. All you need to do is click here to access the exclusive Louis Vuitton sale. Feel free to spread the word to your friends, but remember, your dream bag might sell out right away.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Neverfull PM, $1,000; gilt.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Trunks & Bags Damier Ebene Canvas Mini Pochette Accessoires; $550; gilt.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Sarah Wallet, $595; gilt.com.