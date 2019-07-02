120,000 People Signed Up to Buy This Extremely Rare Bag — and It’s Finally Back in Stock

Image zoom Courtesy

Something about direct-to-consumer brand Linjer’s cult Tulip bag has an undeniably magnetic pull to it. Be it the supple vacchetta leather, impeccable construction, or perfectly selected color combinations, something about this best-selling bag has shoppers constantly frantic to get their hands on one.

Like many Linjer bags, the Tulip has a long history of selling out. Although the under-the-radar company just launched in 2014 — the Norweigan brand got its start thanks to an extremely successful, hugely over-funded Kickstarter campaign — its fanbase is loyal… and fast.

Linjer’s highly active following includes notably fashionable celebs like Selma Blair and Amber Heard, both of whom are fans of the Tulip in Natural/Yellow. Brie Larson, meanwhile, is a fan of the Mini, as is Irina Shayk, and Rashida Jones is partial to the Crossbody.

The Tulip bag’s most recent restock took place back in October of last year, at which point it had racked up a 5,000-person waitlist and sold out within minutes. Linjer works with independent luxury goods manufacturers and, as a result, has limited production capabilities. When styles sell out, it can take months to replenish supply.

As of 9am today, the Tulip bag is finally back in stock, this time to the tune of a 120,000-person waitlist, which is the largest we’ve ever seen from the brand. Linjer has already alerted us that stock is limited, and this style is guaranteed to sell out again. To curb the speed at which the Tulip sells out, the product page has been password protected. Luckily, Linjer has granted us the code, which we're passing along to you. Use code summertulip to shop the bag while you still can.

Given the brand’s track record of selling out within the day — sometimes even within the hour — we anticipate this style to go extremely fast. If you want a chance to add this cult-loved style to your own closet, there’s no time to spare. Shop the rarely in-stock, always in-demand Tulip bag for $525 at Linjer.co.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $525; linjer.co

Use password summertulip to access this exclusive page.