Linjer’s Tulip Bag Is Back, and You Can Save 15% When Your Order It ASAP

There are a few key factors that can take a mere bag and turn it into a covetable statement-maker. First, it's got to play hard-to-get (AKA it always sells out quickly and effortlessly accumulates waitlists by the thousands). Second, celebrities have to know its name and make it a regular plus-one for their daily outfits. Finally, it has to look good. Period. Linjer's Tulip Bag has all of these qualities and then some, and its most recent restock includes a brand new colorway and a special discounted price for early shoppers.
The two-tone slouchy bucket bag made of full grain Italian vachetta leather is no stranger to waitlists or celebrities. At one time, 120,000 people signed up to order the Tulip Bag, and the Norwegian brand names celebs like Selma Blair, Brie Larson, Millie Bobby Brown, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, and Busy Philipps as fans. Now that's a club you want to be a part of.
After another drought in which the Tulip Bag was nowhere to be found, it's back with a new colorway to boot. The restock includes Linjer's popular black and red color combo, as well as natural yellow and blush pairings. A limited-edition rose and blush option is also making its debut, and we expect it will get scooped up fast despite its higher price.
Shop now: $701 (Originally $825); linjer.co
No matter which style calls your name, all are made of the same soft leather exterior and stain-resistant linen lining. There's a secret zipper on the inside to carry small items, and the shoulder strap is adjustable for a custom fit. Relaxed yet refined, the bag can morph from a casual knapsack for daily errands to an elevated purse for an evening outing.
While a bag of this caliber is indeed an investment, right now shoppers can save 15 percent thanks to an early bird discount on pre-orders, bringing the price of the three restocked styles down to under $450 and the limited-edition design to around $700.
You'll have to hurry to get in on this discount, so head to Linjer to order your own statement-maker for less today.