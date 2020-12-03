The Bag Brand That Racks Up 120,000-Person Waitlists Just Launched a New Style — and We Have a Code for 20% Off
If you’ve been following Norwegian jewelry and bag brand Linjer for a while, you know how hard it is to get your hands on one of its coveted leather handbags. The brand produces its luxury bags in small quantities to ensure the highest quality, but that means waitlists for sought-after styles can get as high as 120,000 people.
For those of you who’ve been waiting for the chance to finally bring a Linjer bag home, we’ve got great news: Linjer just launched the new Sofia Bag with a 20 percent off sale. All you have to do is enter code love2020 on this password-protected site, and the just-dropped style can be yours at a discounted price.
The Sofia Bag was designed to become your new everyday purse. Made from supple Italian leather, the bag has both a handle and a crossbody strap, so you can wear it different ways. It also has contrasting black and ivory panels to instantly elevate any look. Like all of Linjer’s products, the bag is made from eco-friendly, high-quality, and long-lasting materials.
Many A-list celebs have also taken note of the brand. Both Selma Blair and Amber Heard have been spotted out and about wearing the best-selling Tulip Bag, while Rashida Jones is a fan of the Crossbody Purse. Both bags are currently on sale. If handbags aren’t your thing, Hailey Bieber even posted a photo in the $51 Rebecca Hoops — the perfect gift to treat yourself with in the name of self-care.
As with all the brand’s leather launches, we’re expecting the Sofia Bag to sell out quickly. It launched at 8:30 a.m. ET, but between the brand’s extensive following and the 20 percent off discount, it isn’t going to stay in stock for long. If you suddenly find yourself in need of a new purse, head over to the product site and enter code love2020 to score the Sofia Bag for $305 right now.
