That Celeb-Loved Work Bag With a 2,000-Person Waitlist Just Got a Refresh

Image zoom Courtesy

If you buy one bag this season, make it this work-perfect one by direct-to-consumer brand Leatherology. The Belmont Structured Tote, as this luxe, boxy bag is called, has a track record of selling at a pace the brand can barely keep up with, as well as its own fan club.

The Belmont has sold out countless times, oftentimes earning it waitlists that reach into the thousands. Its December restock sold out in just one day, and its February restock had a lineup of over 2,000 people eager to buy the bag.

Today, Leatherology has not only restocked this highly coveted tote, it has also added a brand new colorway that might just be its best version yet. The Nude/Chili style features a buttery beige exterior and a rich red interior that peeks out ever-so subtly.

The 20-inch by 15-inch by 12-inch tote is perfectly suited for holding your laptop, gym clothes, water bottle, and daily essentials — it’s the roomy, clean-lined carryall of your dreams. The rigid yet lightweight double-sided leather allows this tote to stand on its own, and both the interior and exterior have been coated to be scratch and water resistant.

Leatherology’s fan club includes a handful of celebs, like Erin Foster, who’s posted about her Belmont tote on Instagram on several occasions, and Serena Williams, who rocks a custom monogrammed baby bag.

All of Leatherology’s goods, including the Belmont, are available for custom digital or hand painted monogramming, for just $20 and $40 respectively. The bag itself is accessibly priced at $215 — a steal compared to other genuine leather goods of this size and quality.

Given the Belmont’s history of selling out in ultra-fast spurts, we wouldn’t be surprised if this just-launched style were to get snatched up completely before the weekend’s over.

Shop the work-perfect bag before it’s gone for $215 at Leatherology.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $215; leatherology.com