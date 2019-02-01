Thousands of People Signed Up to Buy This Celeb-Loved Work Bag — And It Just Restocked

Image zoom Leatherology

Know how you’ve been waiting for the perfect work bag to pop up on your radar? Well, this is it. Leather goods expert Leatherology has just restocked its highly sought-after, yet constantly sold-out Belmont Tote ($215; leatherology.com), and the list of people waiting to shop it has already reached over 2,000 people long.

The Belmont’s signature double-sided leather comes in gorgeous color combinations, including Black/Mustard, Tan/Natural (restocking at the end of this month), Merlot/Red, and Pink/Powder. For an even more personal touch, the tote’s Italian leather exterior can be monogrammed ($20), or hand-painted ($40) with your initials.

At just over 19” wide and under 12” tall, this structured bag is ideal for carrying your laptop, water bottle, and gym clothes, or it could even be your go-to overnight bag, with a convenient removable wristlet included inside.

The Belmont’s last restock in December sold out in one day and, according to the brand, fans email them daily asking when the item will be available again. It’s not just typical shoppers who have fallen for this modern classic, though — tons of celebrities including Erin Foster (see her Instagram Stories capture below), Lily Collins, Nina Dobrev, and JVN are proud Leatherology-owners.

If you’re not yet familiar, Leatherology is an upcoming name to know in the direct-to-consumer retail space. Like some of our favorite D2C brands, Everlane and Cuyana, Leatherology’s middleman-free model means extremely high-quality goods at prices that are way more accessible than if they were sold through traditional retailers.

Whereas plenty of equivalent-quality work bags reach into the high hundreds on traditional retailers, this Leatherology piece is only $215.

Shop the tote now at leatherology.com before it sells out again.

