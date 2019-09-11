The One Bag Kendall Jenner Wore on Repeat This Fashion Week

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

One reason we’re so obsessed with drinking in as many street style pics as possible during fashion week is not only because the attendees are oftentimes wearing pieces as new and noteworthy as what we’re seeing on the runways, but also because we can learn a lot about practical fashion. Yes, really.

While the general understanding is that fashion week is an opportunity to wear the wildest, what goes underappreciated is that attendees actually need to dress for a ton of dashing between shows all day. This season, one affordable bag became the go-to accessory with a purpose for editors, influencers, and celebs alike. Staud’s Large Moon Leather Bag was spotted on the arms of countless style leaders in the streets and seats of NYFW shows.

Most notably, Kendall Jenner was seen sporting the gorgeous leather at least twice this past week — once on September 7 while walking through Manhattan, and again on September 10 leaving the Balenciaga store.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Edit-fluencers (a.k.a. fashion writers and content creators with huge social followings) Alyssa Coscarelli and Noor Elkhaldi also toted this genius bag around on their overscheduled days. And we think we know why.

This luxurious tote is the logical next It Bag in a series of architectural, luxe leather pieces, but it’s roomy enough for all of the essentials you’ll need throughout a busy, show-chasing day. The spacious circle bag can be worn in the crook of your elbow or over your shoulder for hands-free moments, and is large enough to fit your phone, wallet, keys, spare battery, and makeup for touch-ups. If you’re Kendall Jenner, it’s almost big enough to fit all your secrets the public is dying to know.

Kendall wore the large version of the Moon Bag, available in Cognac on Nordstrom.com for $395, but you can also get a smaller, more affordable version for just $295.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com