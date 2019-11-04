Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle Both Love This Classic Bag

Image zoom Getty Images

While she has always had impeccable fashion taste, there’s no denying that Katie Holmes has seriously stepped up her style game in the past few months. She showed us a fresh new way to wear a denim jacket, proved you don’t need to spend a ton of money on stylish pieces, and practically broke the internet when she matched her cardigan to her bra.

And now it seems the actress is taking some sartorial inspiration from across the pond, as she stepped out last week carrying the same Strathberry crossbody bag that Meghan Markle wore last year. While the cute leather carryall may seem like just another handbag, the two style icons proved just how versatile it can be by putting their own fashionable spin on the classic crossbody silhouette.

For a panel event in New York City, Katie kept things casual by pairing her bag with a tailored blazer, straight-leg jeans, and stark white Hoka sneakers. Back in 2018, Meghan Markle proved the bag can be easily dressed up, as she wore the green version of the same bag with wide-leg trousers, a plain Burberry coat, and high heels while at a royal engagement in Scotland.

It’s easy to see why both ladies are fans of the chic carryall. Not only is the Mini East/West Crossbody Bag made from an incredibly soft, supple leather, but it also boasts a roomy divided interior, a wall pocket for extra storage, and a slip-flap closure that will keep all your belongings safe.

What’s more, the chic carryall also features a pull-through chain strap that allows you to easily convert the bag from a crossbody bag to a shoulder bag and even a clutch. The best part? Unlike other celeb-approved designer accessories that can cost you thousands of dollars, the Strathberry crossbody bag is much more attainable, ranging in price from $595 to $605. Plus, it is available at one of our favorite retailers: Nordstrom.

Interested in snagging the cute carryall for yourself? Keep reading to shop both Katie’s black version and Meghan’s green colorway below.

Strathberry Mini East/West Crossbody Bag

Shop now: $605; nordstrom.com

Strathberry Mini East/West Crossbody Bag

Shop now: $595; nordstrom.com