Forget Boring Totes, Katie Holmes Is Carrying This Sleek Trapezoid Bag Everywhere

Image zoom Splash News

I'm sure Katie Holmes has a closet full of handbags. But just like the rest of us, when she finds one she truly likes, she carries it nonstop.

Lately, Holmes's purse of choice is the Akris AI handbag, which she's been photographed carrying on three different occasions. At first glance, it might look like an average, rectangle tote bag, but zoom in and you'll notice that both sides of the leather bag are foldable. The Akris AI bag also has a silver lock to hold each corner in place, making the bag a cool trapezoid shape.

Holmes loves throwing it on with her go-to teddy coat and checkered trousers.

Image zoom Splash News

But the versatile bag looks great with a striped sweater and jeans, too.

Image zoom Backgrid

I can also picture Holmes making the bag look amazing with one of her Gabriela Hearst suits. If you're feeling like it's time to upgrade that old work bag, here's your chance to grab Katie's before it sells out.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Akris AI Techno Convertible Satchel, $1,290; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Akris AI Leather, $1,490; nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Akris AI Medium Leather Tote, $1,690; neimanmarcus.com.