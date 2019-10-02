Katie Holmes Has a New Everyday Bag — and We Just Found it for Half Off

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

If Katie Holmes has suddenly cropped up on your radar as something of a style icon, you’re not alone. The actress’s pivot from jeans-and-tee mom to sweeping trench coat and cashmere bra-wearing hot mama even has some of us here at the InStyle offices wondering if she’s hired a new stylist, or maybe her breakup was the catalyst she needed to become a street style star.

Whatever the root of her transformation, we’re taking notes. One thing in particular we couldn’t help but notice is her particular attachment to a specific, gorgeous black bag. Over the past two months, Holmes has been spotted carrying her 3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Leather Shoulder Bag practically every day.

Sometime mid-August, Holmes seems to have swapped out her go-to quilted red Chanel crossbody for a new, more contemporary option. The black Lim bag is instantly recognizable by its metal, paperclip-like fixture on the front flap, and Holmes hasn’t been afraid to pair it with just about everything — from casual sweatshirts and jeans to pencil skirts to, yes, even that viral cashmere set.

The versatile foldover bag comes in a few variations, and usually retails from $895 to $1,090. Today, though, we’re thrilled to say we’ve found not one, but two different versions available at The Outnet for up to half off. The Alix with a detachable nylon strap is currently marked down by 50 percent to just $447, and the leather strap version is 40 percent off, down to $654.

The Outnet only carries a limited amount of stock of each style, so once this bag sells out, it won’t be available at this price again. If you (like us) are dying for a slice of Katie’s new style, this is by far the best deal you’ll find.

Shop the bag Katie Holmes can’t stop wearing for 50 percent off at TheOutnet.com.

Shop now: $447 (Originally $895); theoutnet.com

Shop now: $654 (Originally $1,090); theoutnet.com