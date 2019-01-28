The New Kate Spade Collection Is Here, and It Might Be the Brand’s Best One Yet

Image zoom Kate Spade

When we first saw the campaign images from Creative Director Nicola Glass’ new collection for Kate Spade, our suspicions were confirmed: This may be the brand’s best collection yet.

Since taking the reins on the beloved apparel and accessories company less than a year ago, Glass has already made her presence felt through an industry-rocking Fall 2018 debut. Reviving some of the brand’s most beloved styles first pioneered by Kate Spade herself (although Spade had not been tied to the brand since a 2006 split), the Michael Kors alumni made it known that her vision would pay homage to the brand’s accomplishments while adding a fresh perspective.

In the Spring 2019 collection, which just launched this morning, Glass is going even further. By tapping into the brand’s pillars of femininity, whimsy, and playfulness, she’s introduced a line of handbags, shoes, accessories, and apparel that stay true to the label’s roots, but feel completely of this time.

We took on the difficult task of parsing through the entire collection — which we’re sure to see attached to celebrities and fashion insiders in no time — and identified the top six bags to shop today.

Check out our selects below, and see the entire collection at katespade.com.

