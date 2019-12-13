Kate Spade's Last Surprise Sale of the Year Has Bigger Discounts Than Black Friday

Image zoom Instagram/@katespadeny

Kate Spade is practically synonymous with the holidays. The brand is glittery and joyous like your favorite present, frequently wrapped with a literal bow or other cute accents like studded flowers and bunny whiskers. Kate Spade handbags, accessories, and clothing don’t just remind us of the holidays, though; they also happen to make the perfect gifts. And thankfully, Kate Spade’s final surprise sale of the season is here ahead of Christmas.

With more than 500 items on sale, it’s easy to get carried away and throw everything into your cart. With prices up to 75 percent off, though, it’s okay to get carried away this time. Buy the sparkly Joeley Tote for just $59 (originally $229) for your most over-the-top friend and the more subtle May Street Lida bag for $65 (originally $249) for the family member who just wants a simple commuter bag. For the person who has it all, there’s a fluffy yellow coat with faux fur trim marked down nearly $600 dollars, and for someone who always wants a little bit more, there’s this matching bag-and-wallet bundle for just $129. Even if you don’t have much to spend, you can easily score a handbag: The tiny Dawn Insulated Tote, which typically retails for $119, is just $39 right now.

Because this is the last Kate Spade surprise sale of the year, the discounted items up for grabs are seemingly endless. There’s polka dot pajama sets for less than $50, pendant necklaces for less than $25, and every single kind of handbag you can imagine marked down hundreds of dollars. And yes, we want to buy it all.

If you’ve waited until the last minute to shop for the holidays or if you’ve just been holding out for the right moment to buy yourself a little something, you’re definitely in luck. But you’ll have to act fast since the surprise sale ends on December 20 and pieces are starting to sell out now.

Shop some of our favorite pieces from the last Kate Spade surprise sale of the year below.

Kate Spade Cameron Double Zip Small Crossbody

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $79 (Originally $199); katespade.com

Kate Spade Patterson Drive Mini Dome Satchel

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $129 (Originally $359); katespade.com

Kate Spade Sahiba Pumps

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $79 (Originally $228); katespade.com

Kate Spade Teddy Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $159 (Originally $498); katespade.com

Kate Spade Grove Street Small Lana

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $119 (Originally $329); katespade.com

Kate Spade Houndstooth Tweed Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $129 (Originally $428); katespade.com

Kate Spade Grove Street Anita

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $69 (Originally $199); katespade.com

Kate Spade Grove Street Maeve

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $139 (Originally $429); katespade.com

Kate Spade Patterson Drive Kona

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $119 (Originally $429); katespade.com

Kate Spade Odette Jacquard Small Top Handle Satchel

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $89 (Originally $299); katespade.com

Kate Spade Murray Street Luxe Small Briley

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $39 (Originally $128); katespade.com

Kate Spade Larchmont Avenue Evangelie and Neda Bundle in Chocolate Cherry

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $139 (Originally $459); katespade.com

Kate Spade Mika Pumps

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $89 (Originally $228); katespade.com

Kate Spade Patterson Drive Medium Dome Satchel

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $79 (Originally $249);katespade.com