This Iconic Kate Spade Tote is Under-$100, But You Have to Act Fast

If your post-holiday Monday is off to a bit of a rough start, allow us to point you to a little retail respite that might help. There's an epic sale happening at Kate Spade right now. We've found so many goodies marked down, from adorable floral dresses to cheerful bedding. But, just as you'd hope, the absolute best deals can be found in the handbag section.

Remember that iconic Kate Spade tote bag with the stripes? It's called the Hawthorne Lane Ryan Tote, and that classic bag will usually set you back 198 bucks. But for today only, you can snag one (or two—why not get a jump on holidays?) for only $99 each.

Courtesy $99 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW Kate Spade

VIDEO: Take a Look Behind the Scenes of the Kate Spade Smartwatch Campaign

Just make sure you type in the promo code PERFECT before checking out. And voilà: Price cut in half. But heads up: You only have a few more hours left to shop this sale. Don't stripe out.