Kate Spade’s Black Friday Sale Is Already Here — This Is the Number One Thing to Buy

Image zoom Instagram/KateSpade

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to grab an iconic Kate Spade bag — or any other Kate Spade product, for that matter — right now is the time. Through December 1, take 40 percent off sitewide with code TGIBF and save on handbags, shoes, apparel, accessories, and home goods. We had to see it ourselves to believe it, but the site is awash with unmissable deals, from these sparkly sneakers to this fluffy tie-waist coat.

We’ve loved the brand since its early ’90s debut, and now we watch its journey forward under the creative direction of Nicola Glass. That synergy means we’ve put our eyes on one particular piece in this sale: the Sam bag.The very first Kate Spade bag to go into rotation in 1993 is now available in an unforgettably bright carnation pink for 40 percent off on katespade.com. The Sam bag is the perfect example of how to update a classic without taking away what was loved about it in the first place.

There are so many amazing items to shop during Kate Spade’s Black Friday sale, but if you only pick one, make it this piece of purse history. Shop the number one bag we’re shopping below, and don’t forget to see everything else that’s on sale here.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $215 (Originally $359); katespade.com