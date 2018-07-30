Kate Spade Bags Are on Deep Discount at Nordstrom Right Now

Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Jul 30, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is already the stuff of shopping dreams and fantasies, and it just keeps getting better. Today? We've spotted Kate Spade merchandise on the discount list—like this marked down classic tote or this discounted leather wallet.

We've already spotted labels like Nike, Charlotte Tilbury, and even Meghan Markle's go-to brand—Theory—marked down at the sale of the year, and some of the best items have been selling out fast. Clearly you have to act fast if you want to dress like a Duchess, but on a dime.

So get to it. You can grab a new Kate Spade tote to carry to the office. You can add a little blush pink crossbody bag to cart for your next night out. Just remember, you've only got until August 5 to shop the sale — but your favorites could sell out much sooner than that.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Large Oakwood Street Corin Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Kate Spade $166 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Oakwood Street Lora Pebbled Leather Hobo

$219 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Oakwood Street Kinsley Pebbled Leather Wallet

$126 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Oakwood Street Lalena Leather Card Case

$52 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Oakwood Street Chandra Leather Tote

$199 SHOP NOW

