PSA: You Can Buy Kate Spade on Amazon (With Free 2-Day Shipping)

Even though, abstractly, we know pretty much anything money can buy is on Amazon, there are still some corners of our brain we forget to wrack during those late night cart-filling sprees. Somehow, we always end up back in the K-Beauty or home cooking sections. (If there was an Amazon equivalent to the “5 Clicks to Jesus” Wikipedia game, it would have to be the Instant Pot.)

But it turns out, not all roads lead to half-hour lasagna soup. We took a digital detour recently, and we found ourselves face-to-face with the holy grail of two-day-shippable items: Kate Spade bags. We shop for virtually everything else we need in our daily lives on Amazon, so it only makes sense for our favorite fashion designers to be folded in as well.

There are a lot of benefits to shopping for your next Kate Spade purchase on the third party retailer instead of directly from katespade.com. For one, the bags have as many as 180 reviews, so you can learn more than just what’s in the product description, directly from other buyers.

Secondly, Amazon’s guarantees and return policy take the guessing game out of online shopping. You can always be confident that you’re only committing to the cost if you truly love the piece.

Lastly (and this is the thing that really does it for us), in tight turnarounds, we can be certain the Kate Spade bag we’re getting our mom, sister, or bestie is going to arrive on time.

Normally, the eighth wonder of the modern world, two-day shipping, is reserved for Amazon Prime members, but as a perk for the holidays, the retailer is extending the service to anyone who makes a purchase over $25. If you plan on taking advantage of this find any other time, a Prime account isn’t the worst idea (and the free trial is, well, free).

That means, if you didn’t plan your gifting out as far ahead this year, there’s still time to get her the very thing that’s at the top of her wishlist. And as a major bonus, you can also opt into gift options including wrapping.

If you’re looking for a little inspiration, keep scrolling to see the top rated Kate Spade bags available to buy on Amazon right now, and then check out the full collection here.

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Maise

To buy: $240 (Originally $298); amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Clarise

To buy: $172 (Originally $198); amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Neda Saffiano Leather Zip Around Wallet

To buy: $85; amazon.com

Kate Spade Newbury Lane Neda Leather Wallet

To buy: $86; amazon.com

Kate Spade New York Women's Jackson Street Gabriele Bag

To buy: $167 (Originally $178); amazon.com