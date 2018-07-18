Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Are Both Obsessed with This Timeless Bag

Who would ever think that a fashion story could include both Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian at the same time? But the day has come! While both women are style stars in their own right, let's face it, we'll probably never see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing cycling shorts with clear heels. Handbags, on the other hand? There we can see some potential overlap, thanks to a timeless bag that looks amazing with any (and every) outfit.

The celebrity-approved bag is no other than Dolce & Gabbana's Sicily bag. Nope, it's not new. It's actually been around for years, comes in different color variations, and is made in several sizes. And just about every A-Lister in Hollywood has fallen in love with the '50s-inspired shape, from Nicki Minaj to Victoria Beckham.

Most recently, Kardashian carried a miniature version to Beautycon. It was the perfect accessory to pair with her Dolce & Gabbana vintage dress, which was styled on top of a black pair of biker shorts. Of course.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

On the same exact day, Middleton went with a brighter look, opting for a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress and the taupe version of the Sicily bag.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The timeless bag will, of course, set you back quite a bit. Prices start around $950 for the smaller sizes and can go up to $4,000 depending on embellishments. Either way, Middleton and Kardashian prove just how powerful of an accessory the investment bag can be, especially since they've worn it over and over again. It's definitely a smart investment for any lady's wardrobe.