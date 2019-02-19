Karl Lagerfeld’s Most-Iconic Chanel Bags — And Where to Purchase Them Online

Image zoom DANIEL ZUCHNIK/Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld helped turn the Chanel brand into a household name. Not just with head-turning red-carpet gowns, but with accessories, too, especially handbags. Some have argued that a Chanel handbag is a smarter investment than the stock market, because its value always seems to increase. Whether that's true or not, there's no denying he created some of the most-coveted bags of all time during his reign at Chanel.

That's not to discount Lagerfeld's legendary work at Fendi. Those double-F logo bags wouldn't exist without Lagerfeld; he created the iconic emblem for the brand. Remember when just about every celeb accessorized their handbag with one of those fuzzy Fendi charms? The Karlito — a $1,150 keychain ($1,750 if you want rhinestones on it) named after Karl and made to resemble the fashion icon — created a frenzy when it debuted.

To celebrate his impact on the world of accessories, we've gathered Largerfeld's best Chanel handbags into one place. Scroll on to brush up on your handbag knowledge and shop the iconic styles.

The Chanel Classic 11.12

The 2.55 was created by Gabrielle Chanel in February of 1955, hence the name. But Lagerfeld took the style to the next level, winding a leather strap through the metal chain and adding the iconic CC closure that's now recognized around the world.

Shop It: Chanel Classic, $3,240; rebag.com.

The Chanel Boy

Karl blessed us with the Chanel Boy in 2011, and it's been a crowd favorite ever since. The name is a reference to Coco's muse Arthur Capel, who she affectionately called Boy.

Shop It: Chanel Boy, $3,600; rebag.com.

The Chanel Gabrielle

Lagerfeld debuted this beauty in 2017, and it instantly became a modern classic thanks to its functional design. It's the shoulder bag of our dreams, and the long strap makes it a practical, easy-to-carry option for everyday use.

Shop It: Chanel Gabrielle, $3,220; rebag.com.