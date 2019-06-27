Jessica Alba’s $140 Travel Bag Is Actually Two Bags for the Price of One

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Jessica Alba's style is a nonstop source of inspiration, whether she's dressed up for the red carpet to promote her new show L.A.'s Finest or in jeans and a blazer for an Honest Company event. Recently the actress and businesswoman stepped out in NYC in another casual-cool outfit topped off with Cuyana's mini circle bag.

The Italian pebbled leather bag looks pricey, but it's only $140 on Cuyana's website — a steal considering this bag is a two-in-one style. You can pull the adjustable strap through the loops of your jeans to wear it as a belt bag or swing it over your shoulders, crossbody-style.

The exposed pocket on the front is the perfect place to store all of the things you might need to grab quickly — like your cell phone or subway card. And despite its compact shape, I can attest to the fact that the bag is big enough to hold all of the essentials without weighting you down.

The Cuyana bag pretty much checks all of the boxes for the ideal travel bag, so it's no surprise that Jessica Alba owns it in two colors. She paired the black colorway with gray jeans for a very Manhattan look and styled her beige version over white trousers while in Paris. Both colors are definitely worth the precious space in your suitcase.