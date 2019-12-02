This Might Be the Most Affordable Handbag Jennifer Lopez Has Ever Carried

Image zoom TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

I think I want to buy myself a brand-new Coach bag for Christmas. I've been influenced by Jennifer Lopez, who is definitely giving the classic, affordable luxury brand new life.

During her latest appearance in New York City to promote Hustlers, Lopez stepped out wearing a long-sleeve, paisley-print dress while carrying the sleek Coach Tabby 26 bag. It's a timeless shoulder bag embellished with gold hardware, including a large 'C' buckle on the front flap. It looks like it should cost thousands of dollars, but is actually $350.

If you're open to trying different color combinations, there are a few Tabby 27 bags on sale on Coach's website right now. There's a blue and gray style that's going for $270 and there are larger versions of the Coach Tabby bag marked down for Cyber Monday. Coach is even offering 30 percent off of select Tabby wallets with the code SAVE30. If it will get me closer to channeling J.Lo's glamorous spirit, I'll take it.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Coach Tabby26 Bag, $350; coach.com.