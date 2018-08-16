J.Crew’s New Fanny Packs Are Not What I Expected

I definitely thought that the fervor for fanny packs would have died down by now, but clearly I was wrong. They have been going strong for over a year, and J.Crew — the typically preppy brand that makes my favorite striped shirts and chinos — just co-signed on the trend with its new Eastpak collaboration.

The J.Crew and Eastpak collection includes limited-edition fall accessories that you can easily carry every day, like a camo gym bag ($95; jcrew.com). But it's the velvet, pink backpacks and waist packs that are sure to sell out.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle’s J. Crew Bag Is On Sale for Under $100 Right Now

The fuzzy designs are too cute, and look like something that Clarissa from Clarissa Explains it All would have worn in the '90s.

I can just picture a Gen-Z celeb like Hailey Baldwin wearing one of the bubblegum-colored fanny packs strapped across her chest or throwing the blush backpack over her shoulders before heading to the airport. I might as well join in, since the belt bag's only $35 and the backpack's $50.