J.Crew’s New Fanny Packs Are Not What I Expected

Bloomberg/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 16, 2018 @ 11:30 am
I definitely thought that the fervor for fanny packs would have died down by now, but clearly I was wrong. They have been going strong for over a year, and J.Crew  the typically preppy brand that makes my favorite striped shirts and chinos  just co-signed on the trend with its new Eastpak collaboration.

The J.Crew and Eastpak collection includes limited-edition fall accessories that you can easily carry every day, like a camo gym bag ($95; jcrew.com). But it's the velvet, pink backpacks and waist packs that are sure to sell out.

Courtesy
The fuzzy designs are too cute, and look like something that Clarissa from Clarissa Explains it All would have worn in the '90s.

Courtesy
I can just picture a Gen-Z celeb like Hailey Baldwin wearing one of the bubblegum-colored fanny packs strapped across her chest or throwing the blush backpack over her shoulders before heading to the airport. I might as well join in, since the belt bag's only $35 and the backpack's $50.

