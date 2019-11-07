This Work Bag Is Made in the Same Factory as Prada and Celine, but It’s Only $150

Image zoom Courtesy

We’d be the last people on earth to dismiss anything as being “just” a brand — we love our designer labels just as much as (ok, probably a lot more than) the next person. But at the same time, we know it’s the high-quality materials and manufacturing behind those trademarks that make them truly worth the price.

One new direct-to-retailer concept seems to share our thinking. Italic produces minimally branded basics from the same manufacturing facilities as some of the biggest luxury brands, making access to designer-quality goods affordable. The company develops womenswear, menswear, and home goods, which are made by the world’s best manufacturers.

One of Italic’s most covetable pieces is the Ariane Leather Carryall Tote: a boxy, everyday piece that deserves a key spot in your office bag rotation. It’s made by the same manufacturers that Celine and Prada use to produce their bags, which has been in operation since 1957.

RELATED: The Up-and-Coming Bag Brand Editors Are Trying to Keep Secret

Crafted with a 100 percent nappa leather outer shell, and a luxurious microsuede lining, the Ariane’s materials — and not just its manufacturing facility — can just as well compete in the league of luxury giants. Measuring 22” x 13” x 5”, the tote is large enough for a 15-inch MacBook, your gym clothes, and a reusable coffee mug, plus all of your can’t-leave-the-house-without essentials.

Based on the retail value of similar styles, Italic estimates the Ariane would be worth $475 to $580 if sold through a traditional brand. Comparable Prada and Celine bags, like those produced at the exact same facility, command well into the $1,000s.

Italic’s Ariane Leather Carryall Tote, though, costs just $150. If you’re willing to sacrifice a brand name for affordable luxury at near-identical quality, Italic should be an obvious choice.

Shop the might-as-well-be-designer tote in Wine, Saddle, Blue, Black, or Ivory for just $150 at Italic.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $150; italic.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $150; italic.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $150; italic.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $150; italic.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $150; italic.com