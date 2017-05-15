Vote for Your Favorite Independent Handbag Designer

The results from the first round of judging are in, and 45 finalists made the cut for this year's Independent Handbag Designer Awards. Now we need your help choosing the best of the bunch. Click through the gallery, vote for your favorite bag below, then share it on your social media feeds. The winner will be announced on June 15th. Don’t wait a second longer—your pick may just help launch the next big It bag. We can't wait to learn more about the next big it-bag and the designer behind it.

&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h2&amp;gt;Who should win the 2017 Independent Handbag Designer Awards audience favorite?&amp;lt;/h2&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Vote for your favorite bag!&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h2&amp;gt;The UBM Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design&amp;lt;/h2&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Layla Chougri&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@lyalya__&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The UBM Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Shivani Suhag&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@avocadoe_accessories&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The UBM Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: ElenaLonghi&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@ninaelofficial&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The UBM Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Isabelle Ugochukwu &amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@isabellaqueen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The UBM Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Juhree Jung&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@juhreeerba&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: AditiDhar&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instragram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@vitasta_design&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Tien Duong&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Ana Karina Serfaty&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@aksbyanakserfaty&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Christopher Belt&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@belthandbags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The BERNINA Best Handmade Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Alexis Spaide&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@alexis.spaide&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Trickle Up Most Socially Responsible Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Elif Akaydin&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@patentofheart&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Trickle Up Most Socially Responsible Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span&amp;gt;Designer: Gbemisola Johnson&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@oeclat&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Trickle Up Most Socially Responsible Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Gabriela Lopez&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@meaccessoriesec&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Trickle Up Most Socially Responsible Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: PaulaHerrera&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@shopmariya&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Trickle Up Most Socially Responsible Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Andrea Abury &amp;amp;amp; Adam French&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@aburycollection&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The AHQ Student Made Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Yiming Lin&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@iridescencenyc&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The AHQ Student Made Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: McCall Morrow&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@mccall_morrow&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The AHQ Student Made Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Mihoko Matsumoto&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@m_mat._&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The AHQ Student Made Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Tara Plummer&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The AHQ Student Made Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: VickyMo&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@vym94&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Jamie Bolton-Debbage &amp;amp;amp; Lucy Housmann&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instrgram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@wilbyveganbags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Linda Baumane&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Neli Štrukelj&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@nelizabeta&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Kate Chan&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@katechandesign&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Basic Adhesives Best Green Handbag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Taeseok Kang&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@taeseok_kang_eh_london&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Young &amp;amp; Adventurous Lifestyle Backpack by Guess Handbags&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Anna Hegeman&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@vanderborne&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Young &amp;amp; Adventurous Lifestyle Backpack by Guess Handbags&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Shuang Lin&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Young &amp;amp; Adventurous Lifestyle Backpack by Guess Handbags&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Essi Peuhkuri&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Young &amp;amp; Adventurous Lifestyle Backpack by Guess Handbags&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Valeria Zingaretti&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Young &amp;amp; Adventurous Lifestyle Backpack by Guess Handbags&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Olga Kholodenko&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@okohandbags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Best Fujifilm Instax Camera Bag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Vicky Mo&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@vym94&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Best Fujifilm Instax Camera Bag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Nahrin Yousif&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Best Fujifilm Instax Camera Bag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Danielle Gumina&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: @itsdaniellemarie_&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Best Fujifilm Instax Camera Bag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Becky Moy&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@becvoy_hats_and_leather_goods&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Best Fujifilm Instax Camera Bag&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Andres Vivas&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@vivas_design&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Cutting Edge Bag by Nasty Gal&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Kristina Moneyhun&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Cutting Edge Bag by Nasty Gal&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Jennifer Hamley&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="<a href="http://Instagram.com/JenniferHamley">http://Instagram.com/JenniferHamley</a>" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@JenniferHamley&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Cutting Edge Bag by Nasty Gal&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: India Rae Cohen&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: @&amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;indiaraecohen&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Cutting Edge Bag by Nasty Gal&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Heather Yang&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@farfarawaybags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Cutting Edge Bag by Nasty Gal&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Amy Steele&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@AmySteele&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Perfect Everyday Work Tote by Aimee Kestenberg&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Etienne Class&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@ecfashionlabel&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Perfect Everyday Work Tote by Aimee Kestenberg&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Maria Gabriela Duque Albornoz&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@marigabybags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Perfect Everyday Work Tote by Aimee Kestenberg&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Christopher Belt&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@belthandbags&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Perfect Everyday Work Tote by Aimee Kestenberg&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Catalina Gomez&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Instagram: &amp;lt;a href="" target="_blank"&amp;gt;@catalina743&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;br&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;section&amp;gt;&amp;lt;h3&amp;gt;The Perfect Everyday Work Tote by Aimee Kestenberg&amp;lt;/h3&amp;gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Designer: Alyssa Fishenden&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/section&amp;gt;